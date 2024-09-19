Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Tasty Takeout: Cakes N’ Ish

ALL INDIANA CAKE

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Cakesnish23 is a custom cake company that specializes in designing unique and personalized cakes for various special occasions, including birthdays, weddings, and events. Ariane’ Weir, the owner, joined us to share more information.

Each cake is crafted with precision and artistic flair.

The designer’s creativity shines through their use of intricate details, vibrant colors, and different styles of cake decoration, making every creation stand out.

Cakesnish23 also shares their work on Instagram, allowing followers to view their latest designs and place orders for beautifully customized cakes. Follow them at @cakesnish23.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Historic night at the 76th...
Multicultural News /
Perry Meridian student recovers from...
I-Team 8 /
Police arrest teen ‘dared’ to...
Indiana News /
Sankofa School of Success shares...
All Indiana /
Heartland Film Festival returns for...
All Indiana /
‘Inflight structural failure’ not found...
Local News /
The FBI says Iran tried...
Political News /
Miley Cyrus faces lawsuit; How...
All Indiana /