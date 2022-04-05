All Indiana

Tasty Takeout: Celebrating National Deep Dish Pizza Day with Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria

Today’s Tasty Takeout is Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria. April 5 is National Deep Dish Pizza Day!

Deep dish pizza originated in Chicago and has evolved from being a local favorite into a culinary icon.

What better way to celebrate the day than with pizza from the legendary Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria! Started back in 1971 by Lou Malnati, the family-owned company is famous for deep dish pizza and staying true to the original Chicago-style pizza recipe.

Chicago-style deep dish pizza is the heartiest of the pizza varieties and typically eaten with a knife and fork. The dough is patted out by hand and raised up high on the sides of a seasoned deep dish pizza pan.

The Malnati’s signature deep dish is made from a secret family recipe that has been handed down through four generations.

Every Lou Malnati’s pizza is handmade from scratch using the finest and freshest ingredients.

A fan favorite is the Deep Dish Malnati Chicago Classic made with Lou’s lean sausage, some extra mozzarella cheese, and vine-ripened tomato sauce on Buttercrust.

Another favorite is the Deep Dish “Lou” made with spinach mix, mushrooms and sliced roma tomatoes covered with a blend of mozzarella, romano and cheddar cheese on garlic Buttercrust. It’s the best vegetarian pizza and so good that they gave it Lou’s name.

Half-baked and frozen pizzas are available for guests to take home at their convenience and cook in the oven or on the grill

Lou Malnati’s also ships their famous frozen pizzas nationwide and you can order online through tastesofchicago.com.

For more information visit, loumalnatis.com and tastesofchicago.com.