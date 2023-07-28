Tasty Takeout: Celebrating National Lasagna Day with Carabba’s Italian Grill!

July 29th is National Lasagna Day! What better way to celebrate a food-related holiday than with the food of honor? Chef Meredith Trauthwein joined us today to serve up Carabba’s famous layered lasagna!

Lasagna refers to the wide and flat noodles that make up the traditional ‘Lasagna’ we all know and love! The dish itself was made popular in Naples, Italy. However, it’s unknown exactly when lasagna originated. There’s evidence of the dish in the Middle Ages and even early traits of lasagna from ancient Greek recipes! Though nobody really can decide why July 29th is National Lasagna Day, we do know it’s a dish you can’t pass on!

Carabba’s Italian Grill was founded on December 26, 1986, by John Charles “Johnny” Carabba III and his uncle Damian Mandola. The first location is in Houston, Texas. Since then, it has grown to become a national chain. Their menu continues to evolve, and Chef Meredith Trauthwein is part of upholding classic recipes and delivering quality new ones.

