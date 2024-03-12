Tasty Takeout: Chef Dan’s

Chef Dan’s is gearing up to showcase its Eclipse-featured items.

Among the offerings are mouthwatering Cajun Fries and a Shrimp Po Boy served on French bread, complete with Cajun fixings and seasoning to add that extra kick of flavor.

Scheduled to attend the event are Daniel Carter and Louwanda Dixon, both excited to sample the delicious creations from Chef Dan’s kitchen.

With a dedication to providing tasty and innovative dishes, Chef Dan aims to leave a memorable impression on all who attend the event.