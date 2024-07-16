Tasty Takeout: Chef Ryne Kempin showcases new Prime 47 menu items

Chef Ryne Kempin from Prime 47 recently unveiled some mouth-watering new items for the restaurant’s Elite Hour, a happy hour featuring 47% off all menu items. The aromas from the kitchen filled the air, setting the stage for a delicious segment.

Chef Kempin introduced two standout dishes: short rib sliders and charcuterie tacos. The short rib sliders are braised in red wine and Coca-Cola, creating a rich and aromatic flavor profile. The charcuterie tacos offer a fun twist on the traditional charcuterie board, presented in a more portable format.

Short Rib Sliders:

Ingredients: Braised in red wine and Coca-Cola, combined with aromatics.

Braised in red wine and Coca-Cola, combined with aromatics. Toppings: A blend of melted fontina and mozzarella cheeses, and a slaw made with fennel, shallot, pickled banana peppers, and sweet miniature peppers.

Charcuterie Tacos:

Ingredients:

Coppa (cured pork shoulder)

Capicola (spicy salami) with mozzarella

Wagyu beef bologna with white cheddar and yellow mustard salsa.

Source: All meats are sourced from Smoking Goose, known for its high-quality products.

Chef Kempin emphasized his creative process, focusing on what the customer would want to experience, especially during happy hour. “I put myself in the shoes of the guests, thinking about what would be ideal if I were sitting at the bar during happy hour,” he said. The result is a menu that caters to diverse tastes with high-quality ingredients.

Prime 47’s Elite Hour offers a 47% discount on all bar menu items, including the short rib sliders and charcuterie tacos. Chef Kempin also mentioned the availability of house pickles and occasionally grapes, depending on the season. The menu pairs well with a variety of wines, perfect for enhancing the flavors of these innovative dishes.

In addition to the new food offerings, Prime 47 is hosting a wine dinner, though tickets may be limited. The restaurant continues to serve its popular Wagyu burger starting at 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, as part of the Elite Hour specials.

For a unique and flavorful dining experience, visit Prime 47 and enjoy the creative culinary delights crafted by Chef Kempin.