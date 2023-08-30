Tasty Takeout: Chick-Fil-A

On today’s Tasty Takeout, Alexis and Cody savored the all-new Chick-Fil-A Pimento sandwich. With taste buds at the ready, they’re diving into this delectable creation that combines the signature Chick-Fil-A goodness with the irresistible kick of pimento cheese.

Expect flavorful descriptions, honest reviews, and perhaps a few delightful surprises as they dig into this innovative twist on a beloved classic.

Join them as they take a bite out of this exciting addition to the Chick-Fil-A menu, and get ready to add a new item to your must-try list.