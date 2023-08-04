Tasty Takeout: Cinnaholic

Today’s Tasty Takeout features the gourmet Cinnamon Roll bakery Cinnaholic.

While serving delicious treats, all their products are plant-based, dairy, lactose, egg, and cholesterol-free. Their menu varies from signature Cinnamon Rolls such as Old Skool, Very Berry, Carmel Apple Pie, and many more.

Cinnaholic also allows customers to customize their cinnamon rolls by picking their frosting flavor and toppings. They also offer treats such as Bite-sized Baby Buns, Chocolate Chip Cookies Dough, Cookie Cakes, and Cinnacakes.

Cinnaholic employee Sanya Strawser brought an assortment of baked goods for Cody and Kayla to try.

Visit cinnaholic.com to find a location near you.