All Indiana

Tasty Takeout: Cinnaholic vegan cinnamon rolls, desserts

Today’s Tasty Takeout is Cinnaholic.

In honor of their grand opening on Friday, September 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. all cinnamon rolls are $2 in honor of their grand opening.

Also, on October 4 in honor of National Cinnamon Roll day, they’re offering buy one get one free cinnamon rolls.

Address: 1350 S Rangeline Rd. Carmel, IN 46032

Phone: 317-663-8637

For more information, click here.