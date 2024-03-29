Tasty Takeout: Circle City Sweets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Circle City Sweets is known for its French-style pastries and breads.

Located in the AMP at 16 Tech Innovative District, at 1220 Waterway Blvd. with an entrance off Gent Street, it’s the go-to spot for pastry lovers.

At Circle City Sweets, they pride themselves on creating mouthwatering treats from scratch, including croissants and éclairs, using only the finest ingredients.

Whether it’s a spontaneous craving or a special occasion, Circle City Sweets has you covered.

For inquiries or orders, individuals can contact them at 317-632-3644 or email cindy@circlecitysweets.com.

Discover the charm of Circle City Sweets and indulge in their delectable pastries and breads today!