Tasty Takeout: Circle City Sweets
Tasty Takeout: Circle City Sweets
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Circle City Sweets is known for its French-style pastries and breads.
Located in the AMP at 16 Tech Innovative District, at 1220 Waterway Blvd. with an entrance off Gent Street, it’s the go-to spot for pastry lovers.
At Circle City Sweets, they pride themselves on creating mouthwatering treats from scratch, including croissants and éclairs, using only the finest ingredients.
Whether it’s a spontaneous craving or a special occasion, Circle City Sweets has you covered.
For inquiries or orders, individuals can contact them at 317-632-3644 or email cindy@circlecitysweets.com.
Discover the charm of Circle City Sweets and indulge in their delectable pastries and breads today!
Don't miss the latest! The WISH-TV newsletter will keep you up to date for all your Indiana, Local, and National News