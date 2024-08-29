Tasty Takeout: Coat Check Coffee

Craig Mince, the President of the Athenaeum Foundation, and Scott Hawles, the General Manager of Coat Check Coffee, joined us for Tasty Takeout to chat about their coffee shop.

They mixed up some cocktails, enjoyed some good food, and discussed what makes Coat Check Coffee special.

Craig and Scott explained how Coat Check Coffee is a big part of the Athenaeum, which has a lot of history and culture.

They also shared how their unique coffee drinks and cozy atmosphere keep people coming back.

This Tasty Takeout was a fun mix of drinks, food, and conversation—perfect for anyone who loves local spots and their stories.