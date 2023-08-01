Tasty Takeout: Condado Tacos

It’s officially Taco Tuesday! Today’s Tasty Takeout features Condado Tacos.

Condado Tacos is notorious for its twist on Mexican cuisine and drinks. Their menu varies from chicken, pork, ground beef, plant tacos, and more. Their menu also includes entrees such as bowls and nachos.

Condado Tacos also has “build-your-own” tacos that allow customers to find something for them on their menu.

Condado Tacos are a must-try for taco lovers! Watch the video above for more information.