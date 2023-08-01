Search
Tasty Takeout: Condado Tacos

A view of a takeout meal from Condado Tacos. (WISH Photo/Raymond Brume)
by: Paris Himes
It’s officially Taco Tuesday! Today’s Tasty Takeout features Condado Tacos.

Condado Tacos is notorious for its twist on Mexican cuisine and drinks. Their menu varies from chicken, pork, ground beef, plant tacos, and more. Their menu also includes entrees such as bowls and nachos.

Condado Tacos also has “build-your-own” tacos that allow customers to find something for them on their menu. 

Condado Tacos are a must-try for taco lovers! Watch the video above for more information.

