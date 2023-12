Tasty Takeout: Cooper & Cow Steakhouse

We’re getting fancy this afternoon! Today’s Tasty Takeout is Cooper & Cow Steakhouse!

Joining us with this delicious food is Chef Scott Marmaduke.

This new restaurant will be opening soon in Fishers, Indiana!

Take a look at the full interview above for a sneak peek at what to expect.

We hope you’re hungry because there is a lot of good food to eat!