Tasty Takeout: Creative Cakes and Catering

by: Divine Triplett
Dorothy Coleman, the owner of Creative Cakes and Catering, brought a delicious taste of soul to the set for today’s Tasty Takeout.

As the featured guest, Coleman showcased her culinary expertise by serving up her famous wings, tenders, potato salad, cakes, and a variety of other mouthwatering dishes.

With a reputation for creating flavorful and innovative cuisine, Coleman’s presence on the show highlighted her talent for combining traditional soul food flavors with a creative twist.

Get ready for a tantalizing display of culinary delights, leaving them eager to sample the delectable offerings from Creative Cakes and Catering. Those interested in trying her culinary creations can contact her via phone at (317)-439-1374.

