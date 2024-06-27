Search
Tasty Takeout: Dick’s Last Resort

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

In today’s Tasty Takeout, Dick’s Last Resort’s Ember Anthon and Taste of Indy’s Sara Oliver stopped by to talk about the upcoming Taste of Indy event.

This exciting event brings together different restaurants to share their delicious food with the community.

Ember and Sara shared some tasty dishes from Dick’s Last Resort, giving everyone a sneak peek of what to expect at Taste of Indy.

It’s a great chance to try food from various places and enjoy a fun day with family and friends. Don’t miss out on the flavors and fun!

Want to learn more information? Take a look at the full interview above!

