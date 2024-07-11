Tasty Takeout: Different Day Baked Goods

We were thrilled to have Different Day Baked Goods join us for today’s Tasty Takeout!

The owner, DaShonda Patterson, brought various delicious treats, including cookies, cakes, and so much more.

Everyone enjoyed sampling the delightful baked goods, and DaShonda’s creations truly stood out with their flavor and presentation.

Whether you’re sweet cookies or rich cakes fan, Different Day Baked Goods has something for everyone.

Thank you to DaShonda Patterson and Different Day Baked Goods for making today’s Tasty Takeout special with your wonderful treats!