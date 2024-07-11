Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Tasty Takeout: Different Day Baked Goods

Tasty Takeout: Different Day Baked Goods

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

We were thrilled to have Different Day Baked Goods join us for today’s Tasty Takeout!

The owner, DaShonda Patterson, brought various delicious treats, including cookies, cakes, and so much more.

Everyone enjoyed sampling the delightful baked goods, and DaShonda’s creations truly stood out with their flavor and presentation.

Whether you’re sweet cookies or rich cakes fan, Different Day Baked Goods has something for everyone.

Thank you to DaShonda Patterson and Different Day Baked Goods for making today’s Tasty Takeout special with your wonderful treats!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

IMPD: Security cameras ‘changed the...
I-Team 8 /
Person dies after shooting on...
Crime Watch 8 /
Nearly 20,000 kids in Indianapolis...
All Indiana /
Impact of childcare costs on...
All Indiana /
Sun King Brewery 15th Anniversary...
All Indiana /
Lafayette police arrest man for...
Crime Watch 8 /
Anderson police investigating fatal shooting...
Crime Watch 8 /
Former Colts player hits snag...
Crime Watch 8 /