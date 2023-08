Tasty Takeout: El Toro Bravo

Owner Israel Vazquez and marketing manager, Jesus Constantino serve up delicious eats from quesabirrias to ceviche

Today’s tasty takeout is El Toro Bravo, and they brought a friend!! Owner Israel Vazquez and marketing manager, Jesus Constantino serve up delicious eats from quesabirrias to ceviche! YUM!

El Toro Bravo is located at The Shops at Perry Crossing, 2499 Perry Crossing Way, Plainfield.