Tasty Takeout: Endangered Species of Chocolate

Indy-based premium chocolate brand, Endangered Species Chocolate (ESC), is spreading holiday cheer with the introduction of three exclusive holiday bars.

For those not yet familiar with ESC, their chocolates offer not only delicious indulgence but also a genuine commitment to making a positive impact on the world.

By donating 10% of its annual net profits to impactful organizations, ESC has already contributed over $3.1 million to global partners since 2016.

What sets their products apart is their dedication to using only a handful of health-conscious, high-quality ingredients, ensuring that every bite is delicious without artificial flavors or mystery additives.

We were happy to welcome Endangered Species Chocolate’s Chief Revenue Officer, Whitney Bembenick, to the studio to share more about their creations and their mission to make the world a better place, one chocolate bar at a time.