Tasty Takeout: EZ Boys Corner Store

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Just in time for the heat coming, All Indiana is bringing the refreshments thanks to EZ Boys Corner Store.

Owner Payton Owens joined All Indiana to share some of their premiere lemonade drinks.

They are a part of this year’s Juneteenth Foodways Festival at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential site.

The fresh and organic shakeups are made with real fruit.

You can get your hands on the lemon shakeups, and other flavors, at the festival from 4:30-8 p.m.

The festival honors the first Black chef in the White House, Dolly Johnson.

After the 23rd president of the United States took office in 1889, he made some important changes.

He modernized the White House with the installation of electricity.

He hired the first woman onto his professional administrative staff.

And he fired the French chef working in the White House, and invited renowned Black caterer and chef Dolly Johnson to bring All-American cuisine to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Juneteenth Foodways Festival, made possible through the generosity of Eli Lilly and Company Foundation, highlights the story of Dolly Johnson and shares Black foodways contributions to American culture while supporting local Black-owned businesses.