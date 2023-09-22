Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Tasty Takeout: Field Brewing

Tasty Takeout: Field Brewing

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Joining us on the show today, we’re excited to have Jackie Dikos, the owner, and Alan Sternberg, the manager, from Field Brewing.

They’ll be sharing their insights on the incredible rise in popularity of this Westfield establishment.

Field Brewing has become a beloved spot in the community, known for its outstanding food, exceptional brews, and warm atmosphere.

With Jackie and Alan at the helm, we’re sure to gain valuable insights into what makes Field Brewing a local favorite and how it continues to thrive in the ever-evolving world of craft brewing and dining.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Greenfield man, subject of 2020...
Crime Watch 8 /
UAW members in Kokomo to...
Business /
The legacy continues with ‘The...
All Indiana /
Exploring the frontlines of suicide...
All Indiana /
Medical Mutts celebrates 10th anniversary...
All Indiana /
IU women’s basketball coach Teri...
College Basketball /
Surgeons perform second pig heart...
National News /
Car Free Day celebrates commutes...
Local News /