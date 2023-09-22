Tasty Takeout: Field Brewing

Joining us on the show today, we’re excited to have Jackie Dikos, the owner, and Alan Sternberg, the manager, from Field Brewing.

They’ll be sharing their insights on the incredible rise in popularity of this Westfield establishment.

Field Brewing has become a beloved spot in the community, known for its outstanding food, exceptional brews, and warm atmosphere.

With Jackie and Alan at the helm, we’re sure to gain valuable insights into what makes Field Brewing a local favorite and how it continues to thrive in the ever-evolving world of craft brewing and dining.