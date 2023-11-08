Tasty Takeout: Fire Dept. Coffee

Fire Dept. Coffee, the veteran-owned and community-focused coffee company, is here to provide us with our much-needed afternoon boost!

For today’s Tasty Takeout, there are no special guests—just good old coffee and a conversation between Cody and April.

Fire Dept. Coffee’s dedication to quality and its commitment to supporting veterans and first responders is what makes it stand out among other coffee shops.

Our hosts enjoyed chatting over a cup of their delicious brew.

Join Cody and April as they sip on Fire Dept. Coffee and share their thoughts and insights.

What are you waiting for? It’s time to get caffeinated!