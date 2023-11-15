Tasty Takeout: First Watch

First Watch, the popular breakfast and brunch chain, opened its doors to patrons in Greenwood along US 31 South on October 23rd.

Under the capable guidance of Director of Operations, Tonya Sult, the restaurant promises an exquisite dining experience.

With a delectable menu that includes Avocado Toast, Elevated Egg Sandwich, Chickichanga, Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, and a refreshing array of fresh juices such as Kale Tonic and Morning Meditation, First Watch offers a culinary journey that caters to various tastes and preferences.

It’s a welcoming addition to the local dining scene, promising a great start to the day for all who visit.