Tasty Takeout: Ford’s Garage

Ford’s Garage offers a diverse menu with a trendy twist, served in a vintage atmosphere resembling a 1920’s service station. They joined us for today’s Tasty Takeout!

During Lent, seafood lovers can enjoy the following dishes:

Blackened Salmon: A delicious 8oz Norwegian Atlantic Salmon seasoned with blackening spices, served with Chardonnay Lemon Butter Sauce. Blackened Salmon Salad: 8oz Blackened Norwegian Atlantic Salmon served on a bed of mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and avocado. Shrimp Mac n’ Cheese: Cavatappi pasta mixed with shrimp and Ford’s Beer Cheese sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese blend. Beer Battered Fish n’ Chips: Crispy North Atlantic Cod served with tartar sauce on a bed of Ford’s fries.

These dishes provide a delightful seafood experience with unique flavors in Ford’s Garage’s vintage-inspired setting.