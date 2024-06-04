Search
Tasty Takeout: Forked Up Catering

by: Divine Triplett
Kenneth and Sharon Hardiman, owners of Forked Up Catering, gave everyone a taste of what to expect at the upcoming Juneteenth Foodways Festival at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.

This festival is set to celebrate Juneteenth with a variety of delicious foods.

Kenneth and Sharon shared their excitement about participating in the festival.

They talked about the special dishes they planned to prepare, highlighting their dedication to showcasing rich and flavorful cuisine.

Forked Up Catering was known for its unique and tasty takeout options, and the Hardimans were eager to bring their best to the festival.

The Juneteenth Foodways Festival is a very important event, celebrating the rich history and culture of Juneteenth through food.

Kenneth and Sharon Hardiman hoped their dishes would not only satisfy but also educate people about the culinary heritage associated with Juneteenth.

Their involvement highlights the role of food in bringing communities together and preserving cultural traditions.

