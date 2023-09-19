Tasty Takeout: FoxGardin

Join us as we sit down with Jake Burgess, the owner of Foxgardin Kitchen & Ale, to delve into the exciting Fortville/Fishers discovery and his latest venture – the acquisition of Bonge’s Tavern in Perkinsville, Indiana.

They brought a fusion of flavors to our studio on All Indiana.

From smoked pork chops to house collards, they offer a flavorful menu with something for everyone!

Known for their innovative approach to food, FoxGardin crafts dishes that blend fresh, locally sourced ingredients with global inspirations.

With an emphasis on quality and presentation, their takeout offerings are not just a meal but an experience that promises to satisfy every palate.

So, treat yourself to a memorable dining experience by indulging in today’s delectable FoxGardin takeout.