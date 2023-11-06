Search
Tasty Takeout: Gallery Pastry

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Enjoy a delicious meal with Gallery Pastry’s Tasty Takeout!

Alison Keefer, the owner, and Chef Tracy Couillard have prepared a menu that includes dishes like cavatelli, mussels, and a flavorful burrata salad.

These tasty options are regularly available at Gallery on 16th, except for the special short rib dish, which will be the highlight of their Fischer Farms dinner on Wednesday, November 8th. Y

You can purchase tickets for this event on their website under the Gallery on 16th section.

Don’t miss out on this scrumptious dining experience!

