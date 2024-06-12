Tasty Takeout: Generations Pie Company

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Generations Pie Company is a selected vendor for this year’s Juneteenth Foodways Festival at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential site.

Leading up to the festival, ALL INDIANA has been preview some of the Black-Owned businesses that will be on hand for the festival.

The Juneteenth Foodways Festival honors Dolly Johnson who was the first Black chef in the White House, and worked for President Benjamin Harrison.

Generations Pie Company offers homemade baked pies using the freshest ingredients.

From their famous Grannie Suk’s Sweet Potato pie, to the delicious Hattie Leota’s Sweet Apple pie.

Each pie is personalized with the name of the original baker of the recipe along with a brief story to tell.

Each pie appeals to the heart and soul of the individual customer providing a unique “Food for the Soul” experience.

You can catch the pie at the Juneteenth Foodways Festival on June 14th.