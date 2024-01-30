Tasty Takeout: Generations Pie Company

Maria Johnson, owner of Generations Pie Company, has been living her dream after baking pies for over 30 years.

Inspired by her father’s entrepreneurial spirit and guided by her grandmother’s from-scratch recipes, Maria started her pie journey in Indianapolis.

Originally from Big Rock, TN, she shares her passion for baking with her family, including her husband Michael. Each pie at Generations Pie is personalized with the original baker’s name and a short story, offering customers a unique “Food for the Soul” experience.