Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Tasty Takeout: Generations Pie Company

Tasty Takeout: Generations Pie Company

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Maria Johnson, owner of Generations Pie Company, has been living her dream after baking pies for over 30 years.

Inspired by her father’s entrepreneurial spirit and guided by her grandmother’s from-scratch recipes, Maria started her pie journey in Indianapolis.

Originally from Big Rock, TN, she shares her passion for baking with her family, including her husband Michael. Each pie at Generations Pie is personalized with the original baker’s name and a short story, offering customers a unique “Food for the Soul” experience.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Senate approves bill to expand...
Indiana News /
Rep. Banks: Carmel should drop...
Political News /
‘Suits’ tops list for most...
All Indiana /
Exploring the ‘Towers of Tomorrow’...
All Indiana /
‘Call Me Kate’: A talk...
All Indiana /
Ex-NBA star Rajon Rondo arrested...
Sports /
PayPal is laying off 9%...
Business /
Indiana’s favorite Super Bowl snacks...
Indiana News /