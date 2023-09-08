Search
Tasty Takeout: Graeter’s Cones for the Cure

by: Divine Triplett
Prepare your taste buds for a sweet treat as Tasty Takeout brings you a delectable guest!

Graeter’s Cones for the Cure is in full swing, and to shed light on this delightful campaign, we’re welcoming Jim Getgay, the Director of Communications and Partnerships at The Cure Starts Now, into the studio.

Jim will be sharing the scoop on this fantastic initiative and, of course, some mouthwatering ice cream with our hosts.

Join us for a heartwarming conversation that combines the joy of indulging in delicious treats with the mission to make a difference in the fight against cancer.

