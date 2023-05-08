Tasty Takeout: Half Liter BBQ

Eddie Sahm, owner of Half Liter BBQ, joined us to talk all things BBQ and homemade beer on today’s Tasty Takeout!

Half Liter BBQ is known for its mouthwatering, slow-cooked meats that are seasoned to perfection and smoked with hickory wood, but hat’s not all they have to offer!

They also make their own beer in-house, which pairs perfectly with their BBQ dishes.

Get ready to drool over the delicious flavors of Half Liter BBQ! Watch the full interview above to indulge in these delicious creations!