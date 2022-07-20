All Indiana

Tasty Takeout: Hi & Mighty distillery

Hi & Mighty is a brand new distillery opening on the Indiana State Fairgrounds in spring 2023.

Today on Tasty Takeout they debuted their first canned “Lemon Shake Up” cocktail which is launching at this year’s Indiana State Fair and around the city.

The “Lemon Shake Up” cocktail will be available during the Indiana State Fair at each of the 5 outdoor bar locations including the Taproom and Wine Garden. It will also be available at Indiana Crown, Big Red, Belmont & Chalet and independent liquor store locations beginning late July or early August.

