Tasty Takeout: Hi & Mighty ‘Peach Shake-Up’

Dan Fahrner, founder of Hi & Mighty Distillery, joined the show to discuss the company’s latest offering, the peach shake-up, just in time for the Indiana State Fair. Fahrner explained that the peach shake-up is a spiked version of the classic lemon shake-up, a popular fair drink in Indiana and the Midwest. The distillery’s new product is made with real fruit, is all-natural, gluten-free, and uses gin.

Hi & Mighty Distillery first launched their lemon shake-up at the 2022 Indiana State Fair, followed by a cherry version last year. This year, they introduced the peach shake-up, which is already proving to be a hit. The distillery, located on the fairgrounds, produces all their products on site, making their drinks as local as it gets.

Fahrner emphasized the excitement of being part of the Indiana State Fair, where attendees can enjoy their products at various bars across the fairgrounds. The distillery’s canned cocktails are also available at several retail locations, including Total Wine, Big Red Liquors, Crown Liquors, and Kroger.

Hi & Mighty Distillery is a family-owned business, and Fahrner shared that his wife is involved in the operations. Visit them at the fair or find their products at local liquor stores.