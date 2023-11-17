Tasty Takeout: His Place Eatery

We’re bringing soul into the studio this afternoon.

Get ready, because today’s Tasty Takeout is His Place Eatery!

Joining us today is Chef James Jones, the owner of the restaurant.

He brought in an array of items including smoked meatloaf, turkey Manhattan, fried chicken, smokehouse brisket grilled cheese, and let’s not forget about the sides!

You can find this restaurant located at 6916 E 30th St, Indianapolis, and can contact them at (317) 545-4890.