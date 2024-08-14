Tasty Takeout: His Place Eatery soul food

Chef James Jones of His Place Eatery recently joined us to discuss the restaurant’s new location and showcase some of their signature dishes. His Place Eatery, which opened its second location at 86th and Ditch Road just four weeks ago, has received a positive response from the community. The original location at 30th and Shadeland Avenue remains open and continues to serve its loyal customers.

Chef James highlighted several menu items, including the Bourbon Peach Burger, fried chicken with traditional soul food sides, smoked meatloaf, and a variety of barbecue offerings like smoked brisket and ribs. He also introduced “The Experience,” a fried bologna sandwich with barbecue sauce and coleslaw on an onion loaf bun.

The restaurant’s dessert offerings include banana pudding, bourbon pecan pie with chocolate drizzle, sweet potato cheesecake, and peach cobbler. Chef James emphasized his passion for food and the joy of seeing customers enjoy the dishes, noting that the menu reflects his and his wife’s love for traveling and discovering new flavors.

His Place Eatery continues to offer a diverse menu that caters to both soul food and barbecue enthusiasts, with each dish crafted to provide a memorable dining experience.