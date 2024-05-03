Tasty Takeout: Hudsonville Ice Cream

Hudsonville Ice Cream’s newest innovation, the Super Scoop ice cream bars, are poised to be the star of this summer’s frozen treats lineup.

Offering a fresh take on the beloved Super Scoop flavor, this Midwest classic is now available in a convenient and delicious bar format for the first time.

Packed with the dynamic combination of Black Cherry, Blue Moon, and Vanilla swirls, each bite delivers a burst of flavor that captures the essence of summer in the Midwest.

Originating in Detroit in the 1920s and affectionately known as “superman ice cream,” this tricolored delight has long been a favorite among ice cream enthusiasts of all ages.

With Hudsonville Ice Cream’s innovative approach, the iconic flavor has been reimagined into an irresistible ice cream bar, adding a new dimension to the summer ice cream experience.

Available in packs of four, alongside other delectable flavors like Salted Caramel, Strawberry Shortcake, and Vanilla Milk Chocolate, Super Scoop bars are now gracing the shelves of major grocery retailers, promising to make this summer a truly memorable one for ice cream lovers everywhere.