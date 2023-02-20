All Indiana

Tasty Takeout: India Bistro

(WISH) — Chicken masala, fish curry and lamb chops were just a few of the foods that made the WISH-TV “All Indiana” hosts go “mmm” on Monday.

Chef Richie Mergulhao and his family shared how India Bistro brings experiences to diners. He even brought his mother-in-law, who complimented his dishes.

The restaurant, 130 N. Perry Road in Plainfield, is in the Main Street Crossing shopping center just north of U.S. 40/Main Street.

Customers can contact the restaurant at 317-742-7300 or indiabistro2020@gmail.com, according to the restaurant website. Hours are 4-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and noon-8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. The restaurant is closed Sunday.