Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Tasty Takeout: Iozzo’s on Jefferson

(WISH Photo)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Get ready for a delectable culinary experience with today’s enticing takeout option: Iozzo’s on Jefferson. Reuniting us with their culinary delights are the dynamic duo of chef Kathy Jones and Iozzo’s owner Katie Harris. Their tantalizing spread boasts a range of mouthwatering offerings, including the exquisite flavors of shrimp scampi, the comforting layers of lasagna, and the irresistible allure of tiramisu. With an array of dishes that promise to satisfy every palate, this tasty takeout from Iozzo’s guarantees a delightful journey through a medley of culinary delights.

(WISH Photos)

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Skirvin calls for more pressure...
Election /
Hoosiers helping those affected by...
Local News /
US Sen. Young: Social issues...
Political News /
Pacers plaza to open with...
Local News /
Is This Anything? Kid rapper...
All Indiana /
Indiana data breach impacts over...
Local News /
Indianapolis man sentenced to 15...
Crime Watch 8 /
Basketball conditioning team creates star...
All Indiana /