Tasty Takeout: Iozzo’s on Jefferson

Get ready for a delectable culinary experience with today’s enticing takeout option: Iozzo’s on Jefferson. Reuniting us with their culinary delights are the dynamic duo of chef Kathy Jones and Iozzo’s owner Katie Harris. Their tantalizing spread boasts a range of mouthwatering offerings, including the exquisite flavors of shrimp scampi, the comforting layers of lasagna, and the irresistible allure of tiramisu. With an array of dishes that promise to satisfy every palate, this tasty takeout from Iozzo’s guarantees a delightful journey through a medley of culinary delights.