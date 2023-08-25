Tasty Takeout: Jazzy Bakes

Jaslynn Gholson, the creative force behind Jazzy Bakes, showcased her extraordinary baking prowess. Her intricate cakes, resembling works of art, prompted Cody Adams’ and Alexis Roger’s curiosity about the time invested. With a grin, Gholson revealed it took just a few hours, leaving us utterly amazed by her expertise.

Jaslynn’s baking journey commenced with her aunt, kindling her passion from a young age. Despite self-doubt, she unearthed her talent and delighted friends and family with her confections. Following her aunt’s passing, baking became a way to cherish her memory and bring joy to others.

Among her premier creations are the strawberry crunch and red velvet cakes, distinguished for their flavor and presentation. Gholson’s dedication radiates through every layer.

Beyond her cakes, Gholson introduced us to her innovative cookie shots, a testament to her ingenuity. Her baking journey taught her the potency of spreading happiness to others and the unforeseen impact she can make on the world.

Her stunning strawberry crunch cake, layers of strawberry cake with a cheesecake surprise was enjoyed by Adams and Rogers. Jaslynn’s meticulous work and fervor were evident in every slice.

Gazing into the future, Gholson envisions a Jazzy Bakes franchise, disseminating her delectable creations far and wide.