Tasty Takeout: John’s Famous Stew

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Join us on this delectable episode of “Tasty Takeout” as we welcome John’s Famous Stew, where hearty flavors meet nostalgia.

In this special edition, our two enthusiastic guests, Faith Baker and Jackie Ferguson, take us on a culinary journey through their favorite dishes at this iconic eatery.

From steaming bowls of savory stew that have warmed hearts for generations to secret family recipes that have stood the test of time, prepare to taste amazing food when you visit this place!

Get ready to savor the essence of home-cooked comfort!

