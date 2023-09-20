Tasty Takeout: J’s Breakfast Club

We’re in for a delightful treat as Joslyn Kelly, the CEO and Founder of J’s Breakfast Club, makes a special journey from Gary, Indiana, to visit us.

J’s Breakfast Club has earned a well-deserved reputation as a beloved culinary gem in the region, and Joslyn is here to not only feed our hosts with their mouthwatering creations but also to share the inspiring story behind her thriving business.

It’s a testament to the dedication and passion that have made J’s Breakfast Club a favorite among locals, and we’re excited to hear more about their journey and savor their delicious offerings.

Gary, Indiana native and Lifestyle Digital Content Producer Divine Triplett paid a visit to the restaurant, where she tried their mimosa flights and their delicious shrimp and grits.