Tasty Takeout: Just Love Coffee Cafe

by: Paris Himes
Posted: / Updated:

What’s better than to welcome the summer with a delicious cup of coffee?

Erika and Rebecca Stelle of Just Love Coffee Cafe visited “All Indiana” today and brought delicious drinks and tasty treats.

Just Love Coffee Cafe is a coffee shop with a twist by experimenting with flavors, creating satisfying cups of coffee, and creating a welcoming atmosphere leaving each customer with a smile.

Just Love Coffee Cafe is located at 12525 Old Meridian St., Carmel, Indiana,

For more information, visit justlovecoffeecafe.com

