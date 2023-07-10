Search
Tasty Takeout: Kolache Factory

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Today’s Tasty Takeout is a friend of the show, Kolache Factory! We are thrilled to have the owner, Lan Haywood, join us in the studio to serve their delicious offerings.

Kolache Factory is renowned for its delicious kolaches, a delightful Czech pastry filled with various savory and sweet fillings. Lan Haywood’s expertise and passion for these delectable treats will shine through as she showcases the wide range of flavors and options available at Kolache Factory.

Prepare to tantalize your taste buds and discover why this local gem has become a favorite among food enthusiasts in our community. Don’t miss this opportunity to savor the flavors of Kolache Factory with Lan Haywood on today’s episode of Tasty Takeout!

(WISH Photos)

