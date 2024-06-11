Tasty Takeout: KsKrazyEats

KsKrazyEats LLC, founded by Akira McGowan, is set to make its debut at the Juneteenth Foodways Festival. McGowan, who started her business in 2019, shared her journey and excitement about the upcoming event.

McGowan started KsKrazyEats while bedridden during her pregnancy. With no source of income, she turned to her culinary skills, drawing from her Haitian and Cameroonian background to create unique dishes. “I just came up with an ideal source of cooking and I’m excellent in it,” she said.

The menu at KsKrazyEats reflects this blend of cultures, featuring dishes like oxtails and rice with beans, peppers, onions, and spices. McGowan’s cranberry almond coleslaw has also received high praise. “Coleslaw is a staple in my household,” McGowan said, adding that her version includes toasted almonds with brown sugar and butter for a hint of sweetness.

McGowan expressed her enthusiasm for participating in the Juneteenth Foodways Festival. “I’m incredibly excited. This is a 30-year jute event, and I’m super excited to be a commodity to the community,” she said. As a small business owner, transitioning from a small kitchen to a prominent festival is a significant milestone. “This is something different for me. This is exciting. Definitely a moment to remember.”

When asked about the challenge of preparing enough food for the festival’s large crowd, McGowan confidently responded, “I’m good.” Her dishes will include Haitian rice, spiced chicken marinated in buttermilk, and other Caribbean and African-inspired foods.

McGowan takes pride in sharing her diverse culinary heritage. “I’m just grateful to be able to have that diversity with you guys, to be able to share it with you all,” she said. She emphasized the importance of introducing a variety of cuisines to the community, adding a splash of Caribbean and African flavors to the common food scene.

Juneteenth Foodways Festival attendees can look forward to experiencing McGowan’s vibrant and flavorful dishes, a testament to her passion and cultural roots.