Tasty Takeout: Leo’s Market and Eatery

Indulge your taste buds with a treat from Leo’s Market and Eatery, as we welcome a trio of experts to our show.

Matthew Chappell, the Corporate Executive Chef, along with Tiffany Cring, the Brand Marketing Director, and Emma Nichols, the Marketing & Communications Coordinator, will be joining us to share a spread from Leo’s.

From scrumptious dishes to delightful bites, Leo’s Market and Eatery are sure to satisfy your cravings, and our guests are here to give you a sneak peek.

Tune in! You won’t want to miss it!