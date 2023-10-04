Tasty Takeout: Los Arroyos

Get ready for a culinary treat as LOS ARROYOS makes its debut in town.

Led by General Manager Leon Nicholson and Kitchen Manager Jonathan Meza, this exciting new takeout spot joined us Wednesday afternoon with an array of gourmet tacos featuring flavors like flor de calabaza, monterrey norteno, and Ensenada baja.

In addition to the mouthwatering taco selection, LOS ARROYOS is also set to impress with its delectable ceviche offerings, including ahi tuna, ceviche tatemado, and punta mita.

Food enthusiasts, brace yourselves for a delightful takeout experience that promises to elevate your taco and ceviche game.