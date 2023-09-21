Tasty Takeout: Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria

Get ready for a delicious episode as we welcome Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria to our studio to shine a spotlight on the upcoming Dine to Donate event happening on September 23.

This event is not just about savoring Lou Malnati’s signature flavors but also making a meaningful contribution to the Gleaner’s Food Bank of Indiana.

Joining us will be Jason Justice, the Market Manager at Lou’s, and Rachel Moehle, the Director of Marketing at Gleaner’s, to discuss the exciting details of this initiative.

Plus, we can’t resist mentioning the mouthwatering spread that they’ve brought along for us to enjoy: a scrumptious Large Cheese Deep Dish Pizza, a refreshing Garden Salad, and Carol’s irresistible 4-pack of cookies.

Tune in to hear about this delectable partnership for a great cause!