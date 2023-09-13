Tasty Takeout: Mambo’s Cheesesteak Grill

Mambo’s Cheesesteak Grill is spicing up “All Indiana” with quite the spread. Joining the show are Ricardo Martinez, Rene Chavez, and Carla McDaniel.

What’s on the menu? Mambo’s Cheesesteak Grill will be serving up a deluxe cheesesteak, a mouthwatering Peruvian parrillada, tacos, and loaded fries.

Deluxe Cheesesteak: Sink your teeth into the ultimate cheesesteak experience. Packed with savory ingredients and flavors, this classic favorite will leave you craving for more.

Peruvian Parrillada: Experience the rich and diverse flavors of Peru with the Parrillada. Grilled to perfection, it’s a combo of marinated meats and vegetables that showcases the essence of Peruvian cuisine.

Tacos: These aren’t your ordinary tacos. Expect a delightful twist, as Mambo’s Cheesesteak Grill infuses their unique flair into these beloved street food classics.

Loaded Fries: Prepare for a flavor explosion as you indulge in loaded fries that are anything but ordinary.

Mambo’s Cheesesteak Grill is a gem located in Indianapolis, nestled within The AMP Food Hall at City Market. One of their must-try specialties is the Lomo Saltado sandwich, featuring marinated Peruvian grilled steak or chicken.

Pro tip: ask for an extra dose of flavor, be sure to ask for a side of the Aji Rocoto Sauce, a tantalizing blend of fresh cilantro, aji huacatay mint, and cheese. It’s the secret ingredient that elevates Mambo’s dishes to the next level.