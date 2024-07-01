Tasty Takeout: Market Square Popcorn

We’re POPPIN’ into All Indiana with Market Square Popcorn for today’s Tasty Takeout!

Tyler Brewer, a Sales Associate from Market Square Popcorn, and Angelique Allen from Taste of Indy joined us on the show with multiple popcorn flavors, but wait, that’s not all!

Market Square Popcorn is going to be featured at the Taste of Indy 2024! Brewer and Allen shared what attendees can expect at this year’s event from Market Square Popcorn.

Market Square Popcorn is a popular place known for its delicious and unique popcorn flavors. They offer a variety of tasty options that everyone loves.

Brewer shared more about their different popcorn flavors and what makes their popcorn so special.

Allen from Taste of Indy talked about how Market Square Popcorn is a big hit at local events and festivals. People just can’t get enough of their amazing popcorn!

You can find out more about their popcorn and even order some for yourself on their website: Market Square Popcorn.

We had a great time tasting and learning about the different flavors of popcorn.

If you love popcorn, make sure to check out Market Square Popcorn!