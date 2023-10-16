Tasty Takeout: Metro Diner

Pumpkin enthusiasts: this one is for you. The arrival of pumpkin season has brought a delightful pumpkin-themed menu to Metro Diner, thanks to Managing Partner Jeff Smith.

This autumn, Metro Diner is offering a delectable trio of pumpkin-infused dishes to satisfy your seasonal cravings. Customers can savor the warm and cozy flavors of Homemade Pumpkin Bread Pudding, indulge in a Pumpkin Waffle, and enjoy the scrumptious Pumpkin Pancakes. These limited-time offerings are designed to bring the essence of fall to your dining experience.

But Metro Diner isn’t just about the seasonal delights. It’s a place where you can always count on a hot cup of coffee, a friendly welcome, and a hearty, satisfying meal. Since its inception, Metro Diner has been dedicated to providing a homey and welcoming atmosphere for its patrons.

Behind the scenes, Master Chef Mark Davoli and his family have played a pivotal role in the restaurant’s journey, contributing to its success and expansion. Metro Diner’s commitment to excellence even earned it a coveted spot on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.” Fieri himself enjoyed many of Metro’s signature items, including the famous Fried Chicken & Waffles and the mouthwatering Iron City Meatloaf.

Metro Diner bridges the gap between classic comfort food dishes and innovative, menu additions. Their offerings boast a wide range of distinctive interpretations of traditional Southern cuisine.