Tasty Takeout: Naptown Hot Chicken

Today’s Tasty Takeout is Naptown Hot Chicken.

Naptown Hot Chicken is in the Circle Centre Mall at 49 W. Maryland St, Indianapolis, IN 46204 in the third-floor food court.

Hours

11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday

11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Sunday

