Tasty Takeout: Nick Thompson shares Galaxy theme at Cooper Moon Coffee

Today, we had the pleasure of talking with Nick Thompson, the Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Cooper Moon Coffee, during Tasty Takeout!

Nick shared some exciting news about Cooper Moon Coffee’s new Galaxy theme.

The Galaxy theme is all about taking your coffee experience to the next level.

Nick explained that each flavor in this new line is inspired by space.

Whether it’s a dark roast that feels like a starry night or a bold brew that’s as bright as a supernova, there’s something special for every coffee lover.

Nick also talked about how the Galaxy theme shows Cooper Moon Coffee’s dedication to bringing new and exciting options to their customers.

He even gave us a look at the cool packaging and limited-edition blends that come with this theme.

It was great to have Nick on the show to tell us all about this new Galaxy theme.

If you’re a coffee fan looking for something different, you’ll want to check out Cooper Moon Coffee and try these cosmic flavors!